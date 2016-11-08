Students protest outside police HQ

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday staged a protest outside the Police Headquarters at ITO over the treatment meted out to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother and sister when they assembled for a peaceful protest at India Gate on Sunday.

Police methods criticised

The photographs and videos of Fatima, Najeeb's mother, being dragged into a bus by the police had gone viral on Sunday evening. The police’s methods were also met with criticism as photos and videos were uploaded of male police officers manhandling women protesters while detaining them.

Speaking about the incident, Satarupa Chakraborty of JNUSU said, “The Delhi Police stooped to new lows when they used male police personnel to manhandle a female protester whose only demand was to peacefully protest at India Gate. Yet again a reminder that the state is not interested in showing even the least minimum compassion to peaceful protesters and their just demands.”

Najeeb’s mother also met Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma who assured them of all possible action. In anticipation of protest by JNU students at police headquarters, the Delhi Police had tightened security and barricades were put on the path from the ITO metro station to the PHQ.