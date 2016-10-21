Students escape as van overturns

It was a narrow escape for a dozen schoolchildren after the van they were travelling in rammed a divider while trying to avoid a collision with a three-wheeled goods carrier in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday morning. The van driver, who had jumped a signal, has been arrested, said the police.

The accident happened around 7.30 a.m. when the driver of the Maruti Omni, Anil, was ferrying the children to their school - Jain Bharti Mrigawati Vidyalaya on GT Road.

No casualties

“In the van were five boys and seven girls aged between eight and 14 years. The son of the accused, too, was in the van. As soon as Anil crossed the Khampur traffic signal, he saw a speeding tempo coming from the left. He took a sharp right turn to avoid a collision and ended up hitting the divider. The vehicle then overturned,” said a senior police officer.

The incident caused the already heavy traffic on NH-44 to slow down further. Passersby called the PCR, after which the children were rushed to a hospital nearby. While 11 students were discharged, eight-year-old girl Hansika was referred to Max Hospital.

Girl referred to Max

Hansika’s sister Vanshika was also in the van. Their father said, “Vanshika braced herself when the vehicle overturned and got away with minor injuries. Hansika, however, was crushed under the other children. Doctors suspect she has dislocated her shoulder.”

Driver arrested

“A case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered against the driver. We are look at CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events. The vehicle has been impounded,” the officer added.

Jitender, the father of Siddhartha, who was injured, said the parents had no choice but to hire vans for their children. “We cannot tell them to not overcrowd the vehicle. The driver should have been cautious. If the tempo had hit the van, it could have been fatal. The school administration must take action,” he added.