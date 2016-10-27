Delhi

Students block traffic, many detained

seeking answers:Members of AISA and JNUSU court arrest for blocking traffic on Nelson Mandela Marg over missing student Najeeb Ahmed on Wednesday.Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Worried about the whereabouts of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing for 13 days, and desperate for answers about the progress of the efforts being made to find him, over 100 JNU students organised a “chakka jam” on Nelson Mandela Marg on Wednesday.

The students were detained by the police and taken to R.K Puram police station. While students say they were manhandled and beaten, the Delhi Police denied any excessive behaviour.

“The concerned ACP had clearly warned the students to disperse as it was causing inconvenience to the public. When they did not heed to our repeated requests, we had to take them away,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

Mr. Singh said no excessive force was used against the students, who had turned “aggressive” when asked to vacate the spot.

“Our men have the entire episode on camera. How maturely the police dealt with the situation can clearly be seen in the video,” Mr. Singh said. He advised the students to seek permission for such protests and hold them at designated places.

‘Omissions’

Earlier in the day, the JNU administration issued a 25-point bulletin of the progress made so far in tracing Najeeb. Students and teachers of the university hit out at the document as it had “omitted” the fact that Najeeb, according to eyewitness accounts, had been attacked by multiple students during a brawl the night before he went missing.

The bulletin states that the brawl was between two students (Najeeb and Vikrant) only.

“Such omission appears to be deliberate and raise serious questions on objectivity of the enquiry process,” The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) said in a statement, adding that even the warden had mentioned the brawl in his statement.

“We are deeply worried if there is any attempt to give clean-chit in advance to those who are out there to bring mob violence in JNU,” it added.

