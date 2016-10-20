Delhi

Student dies in road accident

A 25-year-old student of a private university was killed in a road accident near village Madhopur near here, the police said on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Vikas Kumar Yadav, hailing from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying in Lovely Professional University (LPU) Chaheru, Phagwara.

They said Vikas was going on his motorcycle to the nearby Chaheru railway station to receive his friend when an unknown vehicle hit him at Madhopur road bend on Tuesday.

He was seriously injured and rushed to local civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Chaheru police post in-charge Ajaib Singh said a case has been registered against an unknown driver. - PTI

