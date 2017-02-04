Student death: FIR against principal of Noida school

Three days after the death of a student of DPS World School, the Greater Noida Police on Friday registered an FIR against the principal and four teachers for causing death due to negligence.

The Hindu has a copy of the FIR, which was lodged against DPS World school principal Jyoti Arora, and teachers Karuna, Indu, Kanhaiya and Chandrashekhar.

Gazhal Yadav, a student of Class II had died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. Her family had refused a post mortem exam, but later lodged a complaint against the school authorities for negligence. Gazhal’s father had said that he had noticed swelling on his daughter’s face during her cremation, which triggered suspicion of unnatural death.

Sudden death

Awdhesh Awasthi, Station House Officer of Eco-Tech III police station, said a case has been registered on the complaint of Gazhal’s father Lal Chand Yadav.

The FIR reads that on Tuesday morning, Gazhal went to school. “She had a Taekwondo competition in the afternoon. My wife received a call between 1p.m.-1.20p.m. from a teacher informing us that Ghazal had a headache. We received another call ten minutes later informing us that we should directly come to Kailash Hospital. We reached the hospital and found her dead,” Mr. Yadav said the police complaint.

Online campaign

Meanwhile, Gazhal’s family has launched an online campaign ‘Justice for Gazhal’ to garner support and demand a fair probe into the matter. “We have lost our daughter. We do not want that other people lose their kids due to negligence of schools authorities. This campaign is dedicated to all the parents and kids. I appeal all people to join us for justice,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu.