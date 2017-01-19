Strong breeze keeps city shivering

The national capital on Wednesday witnessed chilly and strong breezy conditions that resulted in the mercury dropping to 4.2 degrees even as morning fog disrupted train services.

The Safdarjung observatory, the figure of which is considered official for the city, recorded the minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average while Lodhi Road registered a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.

At Palam the minimum temperature settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius and it was 4.2 and 5 degrees Celsius at Ayangar and Ridge respectively. The maximum temperature settled at 19.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average at Safdarjung, the official said.

Visibility drops

The visibility was recorded at 1,200 metres at 5.30 a.m at Safdarjung which dropped to 600 metres at 8.30 a.m. However, it later improved to 1,000 metres.

At Palam, the visibility was 600 metres at 5.30 a.m, which three hours later dropped to 100 metres. It improved to 1,000 metres at 11.30 a.m, said a Meteorological department official.

Morning fog disrupted rail services with 59 trains running late while 32 were rescheduled, according to a senior Railway official. The MeT office has forecast cloudy skies for Thursday with the likelihood of shallow to moderate fog in the morning. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively tomorrow,” the weatherman said. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 15.7 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius. PTI