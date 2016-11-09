Stern warning to 'Draupadi' play coordinators

Over a month after controversy over a play based on Mahasweta Devi’s short story “Draupadi” enacted at Central University of Haryana at Mahendergarh turned the campus into a battleground between academicians and Right-wing organisations, the university on Tuesday issued stern warnings to two professors, both co-ordinators of the play, and also decided to set up a committee to clear any performances in the future.

Executive Council

The warnings were issued after the Executive Council on Monday decided to approve and adopt the report of the five-member committee set up to look into the matter. In its report, the committee said the performance was wrongly decided and emanated from the organisers’ inattentiveness to the Uri incident. It also said the epilogue read out by Assistant Professor Snehsata, one of the play co-ordinators, was irrelevant and totally unwanted. “It seemed as if Dr. Snehsata had a personal intent in the exposition of the epilogue,” said the panel.

The university also warned her of strict disciplinary action in accordance with provisions contained in the agreement of service of teachers in case of repetition of such acts. Dr. Snehsata said the department wanted to pay tributes to Mahashweta Devi, who raised the voices of women repressed by a patriarchal society and masculine state apparatuses, including the Armed forces. She added that she was being victimised in the name of the pride of Armed forces under the same patriarchal politics.

“Imaginative wrong”

“The whole issue was politically motivated, and it is unfortunate and disappointing that the university authorities, instead of defending the academic freedom and dignity of its teachers, surrendered and held us guilty of an imaginative wrong and warned us about strong action in future. This kind of politically-motivated disciplinary action will definitely have a chilling effect on the right thinking teachers and students to not to discuss serious violations of human rights like rape, sexual harassment and extra-judicial killings of oppressed people,” said Dr. Snehsata.

Dr. Manoj, the other co-ordinator, said: “It is unfortunate that we are being issued a warning letter for this academic event. I teach drama in the department and the play was an attempt to make the understanding of the story better.” Haryana ABVP leader Pramod Shastri, who led the protest under the aegis of Sainik Samman Sangarsh Samiti, said the committee report had proved them right and that they were now exploring legal action in the matter.