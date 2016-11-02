Stay indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, warn doctors

: Stay indoors, wear a mask and avoid engaging in strenuous outdoor activities — doctors have advised Delhiites, who are choking on record levels of air pollution this season.

“People with lifestyle diseases, children and the elderly are at risk. This group should not stay in densely polluted areas for a long period of time, should wear masks and should avoid engaging in strenuous outdoor activities,” said Dr. K.K. Aggarwal of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Research has linked air pollution to increased rates of morbidity and mortality, in particular from cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. Exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 has also been linked with an increased risk of diabetes.

Doctors said that research indicates that a dip in the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) by 10 micrograms per cubic metre is associated with an increased life expectancy of 0.77 years and a 15 per cent rise in overall life expectancy.

Dangerous for kids

Air pollution is also associated with adverse effects on lung development and decreased lung function in children. For kids, better air quality (decreased levels of nitrogen dioxide and PM) is associated with improvements in both forced expiratory volume in 1 second and forced vital capacity between ages 11 and 15.

There is a known correlation between levels of air pollution and lung disease, but the association between air pollution and asthma is less clear.

“Air pollution around Diwali is the maximum due to temperature inversion, increase in vehicular traffic and bursting of crackers. Due to slow wind speed, low temperature and reduced sunlight, the polluted air does not disperse or rise up, and instead, remains suspended just above the ground,” said Dr. Mrinal Sircar, director and Head of Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital.

