State govts, HCs divided on AIJS: Centre tells court

: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the state governments and the various high courts had differing views on an All India Judicial Services on the lines of Indian Administrative Services.

A bench headed by Chief Justice G Rohini was informed that the issue required further deliberation and consideration.

The Bench was hearing a petition by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking AIJS on the lines of IAS and IPS. He had also made a representation before the Ministry of Law and Justice.

In its August 12 response to the representation, the Ministry had said a comprehensive proposal was formulated for constitution of AIJS and it was included as an agenda item in the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the high courts held in April 2013 and the views of state governments and high courts were sought on it.

"There was divergence of opinion among state governments and high courts on constitution of All India Judicial Service. While some state governments and high courts were not in favour of creation of AIJS, in some other cases, the state governments and high courts wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the Central government," it said.