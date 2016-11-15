State commission dismisses complaint over ‘impure honey’

: The Delhi State Commission recently looked into the science behind crystallisation of honey, after a complaint was registered against a major Indian Ayurvedic products manufacturer.

A south Delhi resident had approached the forum alleging that two bottles of honey (that he had purchased over two years ago were impure as its contents had coagulated (condensed) at the bottles.

He approached the State Commission after an earlier plea was dismissed by the district forum in 2014.

The complainant urged the Commission to send the bottles for laboratory testing but the bench was of the view that “it is now too late to send the bottles for laboratory test as more than two years have passed since the honey was purchased. Further, the bottles have remained in his (the complainant's) possession.”

During arguments, the complainant contended that “as per his own experience, pure honey does not accumulate at the bottom of the bottle”.

The company, on the other hand, relied on an article by an expert on beekeeping from the Netherlands who wrote, “ Crystallisation of honey is little understood by the consuming public. Many assume that honey that appears crystallised is an adulterated or unnatural product. That is not so. Actually, crystallisation process is natural and spontaneous. Most pure raw or unheated honey has a natural tendency to crystallise over time... Bear in mind that crystallisation of honey has no bearing on its quality, but it is an attribute of pure and natural honey.”

“Why honey crystallises?... Honey is a highly concentrated sugar solution. It contains more than 70 per centsugars and less than 20 per cent water. There is much sugar in honey relative to the water content. This means that the water in honey contains an extra amount of sugar than it can naturally hold. The over-abundance of sugar makes honey unstable.”

“In view of the above discussion, we find no force in the contention of the appellant/complainant,” the State Commission said.