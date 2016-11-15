Stand in queues, Kejriwal tells PM Modi

: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Goa “jumlabaazi”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he “should join the people queueing up outside banks” to find out whether they were all scam-tainted.
Modi slammed
“The kind of language Mr. Modi used for people standing in lines is deplorable. He said 2G and coal scam-tainted are standing in lines. He should stand in the queue and find out who are actually there. He sees Kanimozhi and Kalmadi in them...,” he said.
BJP benefitting?
Claiming that 50 per cent of the black money was going to BJP coffers, he said: “What about gold and dollar conversion? Where is that going? It is going through the back door and coming out as Rs.2,000 notes. Brokers are in the ruling party and 50 per cent of all black money is going to BJP...”
He said the list of 648 Swiss account holders, who have allegedly stashed black money, was with the Centre. “The government is friends with the corrupt, counterfeit currency makers and Swiss bank account holders. Why is he targeting 125 crore people and not the few lakh he spoke about? Why is he friends with those few lakhs of people?” said Mr. Kejriwal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor