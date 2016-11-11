Sriniwaspuri: 3-year-old girl falls into drain, feared dead

: A three-year-old girl is feared dead after she fell into an uncovered drain in south-east Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri on Thursday afternoon, even thought the child's mother had jumped in herself in an attempt to save her.

The body of the girl, Kiran, was not found till late evening. According to the police, the incident happened when the girl was playing outside her residence with her brother.

Broken slab

“The drain near which she was playing is covered with slabs. One of the slabs was partially broken, leaving a gap big enough to fit a minor. The girl lost balance and fell into the running water, which swept her away,” said a police officer.

“Her brother, Sawan immediately alerted everyone. Everyone started to panic and I immediately called up the police, who reached our house soon but Kiran has not been found yet,” said the girl’s aunt.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother had jumped into the drain herself. The woman was, however, pulled out by the locals whose own efforts to find the girl proved futile. The fire brigade and the police began a search operation but the minor’s body had not been found as of late evening.

‘No action’

While the police have started investigation, locals alleged that the drains in the area are not properly covered and there are very high chances someone falling in, as has allegedly happened a few times.

“Despite complaints no action has been taken. Even after a couple of incidents were reported in the area, nothing has been done to ensure our safety,” said Suresh Chhabra, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association of the area.