Spendthrift criminals land in police net

The Crime Branch has solved a case of robbery where employees of a textile firm were robbed of Rs. 65 lakh in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar a few days ago.

The four robbers, who splurged money, gave themselves away after buying electronics and vehicles on down payments over the last week.

Cops kept watch

A Crime Branch team was keeping a watch on the four who seemed to have become rich overnight, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime).

This “traditional” means of developing intelligence paid off as the police were able to identify the suspects.

Imran, Ali, Mehraj and Wasim, all aged between 21 and 23 years, were arrested in the last three days. Their interrogation helped recover Rs. 22 lakh of the stolen amount. While a lot of the money has already been spent, the police are trying to recover whatever they can.

The robbery was reported from Gandhi Nagar on September 26. Two employees of the firm were headed to a Bank of Baroda branch on a scooty to deposit cash when they were intercepted by four motorcycle-borne men. The robbers tried to snatch the bag, but were faced with stiff opposition from one of the employees. The robbers had then gone on to thrash the employee even as people around stood and watched.

The robbers had managed to flee with the cash without any resistance from the public. The injured employee had to be hospitalised.