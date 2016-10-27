Special session of Haryana Assembly on Nov. 4

The Haryana Assembly has invited all current and former Members of the Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament from the State to participate in a Swarna Jayanti Samaroh in Panchkula on November 3.

A special session will be inaugurated by Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, an Assembly release said here on Wednesday.

“Invitation letters have been sent to 288 former MLAs, presently drawing pension, and also MPs who are drawing their pension from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” it said.

“All former MLAs and MPs would be given an honorarium of Rs 11,000 by the Haryana Assembly Secretariat for their to-and -fro travel and arrangements for boarding and lodging at their own level,” the release said.

The Haryana Government, on the occasion of Swarna Jayanti Samaroh, has also convened a special session of the Assembly on November 4, it said.

“As this would be a special session, it would be ensured in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee that the session’s agenda is different from that of regular sessions,” it added. PTI