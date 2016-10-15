Special buses for girl students in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the Transport Department to seek the requirement of special buses for girl students from higher education and technical education departments.

Mr. Khattar, who was presiding over a meeting to review the functioning of Transport, Housing and Jail departments here, said a provision of safe and convenient transport facility for girls studying in colleges was one of the priorities of the government, an official release issued here said.

He directed the department concerned to set up bus stops in front of new educational institutes for convenience of the students.

He asked it to make a mechanism to ensure that a student should at least have a learner’s driving license when he graduates.

He directed that a refresher course of five to seven days in ‘First Aid’ be conducted for all the drivers and conductors of Haryana Roadways.

It was informed in the meeting that the recruitment process of filling up 1,495 vacant posts of heavy vehicle drivers on outsourcing policy and 930 vacant posts of conductors on regular basis has been initiated. PTI