Delhi

Special buses for girl students in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the Transport Department to seek the requirement of special buses for girl students from higher education and technical education departments.

Mr. Khattar, who was presiding over a meeting to review the functioning of Transport, Housing and Jail departments here, said a provision of safe and convenient transport facility for girls studying in colleges was one of the priorities of the government, an official release issued here said.

He directed the department concerned to set up bus stops in front of new educational institutes for convenience of the students.

He asked it to make a mechanism to ensure that a student should at least have a learner’s driving license when he graduates.

He directed that a refresher course of five to seven days in ‘First Aid’ be conducted for all the drivers and conductors of Haryana Roadways.

It was informed in the meeting that the recruitment process of filling up 1,495 vacant posts of heavy vehicle drivers on outsourcing policy and 930 vacant posts of conductors on regular basis has been initiated. PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 8:56:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Special-buses-for-girl-students-in-Haryana/article16071721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY