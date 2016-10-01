Special arrangement to buy paddy by Punjab

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government on Friday said it has made special arrangements for the procurement of paddy sown near the borders, as evacuation of people from these areas has left farmers worried about the fate of their crop.
“We have made special arrangements for the purchase of paddy crop of farmers (living near border areas). As soon as farmers bring their crop, it will be lifted at once so growers should not worry about their crop,” State Agriculture minister Tota Singh told PTI.
Asserting that farmers living near Indo-Pak border will not be allowed to face any problem in selling their produce, the Minister further said the special arrangements have been made for the transportation of crop from the mandis and duties of concerned officials have been fixed in this regard. “We have also decided that release orders will be issued to farmers for taking their crops to rice mills, he said.-PTI
