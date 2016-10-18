Special Cell seizes 28 pistols, arrests one

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell claimed to have seized 28 sophisticated pistols manufactured in Madhya Pradesh from a man who had come to the Capital to deliver them. Identified as Akram Khan, a resident of Mewat, the man has been arrested.

Some of the pistols were engraved with the “Made in USA” mark, the police added.

“A team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar was entrusted with the task of curbing the activities of these persons in NCR, Mewat and Mathura. The team gathered information about these gangs through informers in and around Delhi, UP (West) and Madhya Pradesh,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah.

Tracing the culprit

On October 16, a tip-off was received about one Akram Khan coming near Ashram Chowk to deliver a huge cache of Sendhwa (MP) manufactured semi-automatic weapons.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid. Around 10.45 p.m., a man matching the description given to the police was tracked near Ashram Chowk, in front of Sidhartha Extension,” said Mr. Kushwah.

The suspect, said the police, was waiting for someone. He was arrested when he was about to leave after nobody turned up.

“During interrogation, he told us that he had been working for Mufeed of Mathura and Khursheed of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, who are the main receivers of these illegal arms from Sendhwa (MP). Mufeed and Khursheed used to supply these weapons to gangsters and criminals in the NCR and other parts of country. Of the 28 recovered pistols, 20 were to be given to Mufeed while the remaining eight were to be given to Khursheed.,” said Mr. Kushwah.