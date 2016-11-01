Sops for unemployed youths, ex-servicemen in Haryana

With Haryana’s year-long golden jubilee celebrations starting on Tuesday, the BJP Government in the State on Monday announced welfare measures for various sections of the society including unemployed post-graduates, ex-Servicemen, Home Guard jawans and those drawing social security pension.

Making these announcements here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said:“The golden jubilee year is an important year for the State, and our government will also complete half its term during the year. During the five-year term, the mid-term is the most crucial period, this is the year when most work is done”.

The government is preparing a scheme to grant special remission to the prisoners during the State’s golden jubilee year celebrations, Mr. Khattar informed.

The year-long celebrations start from Gurugram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state on November 1, 1966, and the State is celebrating 50 years of its inception.

Making the announcement for the unemployed post-graduate youth of the State who are registered with the employment exchange, Mr. Khattar said: “We have formed a scheme that for 100 hours of work per month, they will get an honororium of Rs 9,000.”

“This is not any salary, but those unemployed post-graduates who are looking for job, various government departments will give them some work. We have also asked private sector to see if these youths can be given work or hired for a job,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

“This scheme named ‘Shikshit Yuva Sammanit Huva’ will start from Tuesday. At present, the number of post-graduates who are registered with the employment exchange is 1100.

However, their (fresh) registration will start from Tuesday.

This scheme will be open for Haryana domicile people,” he further said.

Mr. Khattar said though only 1100 unemployed post-graduates are registered with employment exchange at present, according to estimates, there are 30,000 unemployed post-graduate youth who have not registered.

“If we include these too for the monthly honorarium to be given to them, then it will put a burden of Rs 324 crore per year on the state ex-chequer,” Mr. Khattar informed.

Giving benefit to the Home Guard jawans, Mr. Khattar said that their per day pay has been hiked from Rs 300 at present to Rs 572 per day, making it at par with police constables from the State are given.

“This will benefit 14,025 Home Guard jawans and will entail a financial implication of nearly Rs 50 crore per year,” he said.-PTI