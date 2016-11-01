Somnath Bharti accuses cops of harassing molestation victims

Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday accused the South district police of harassing two molestation victims and alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of the district remained unreachable when his intervention was sought in the matter.

Mr. Bharti complained on his Twitter handle that DCP (South), Ishwar Singh, did not take his calls after the victims, who were “assaulted and molested”, approached him alleging harassment by the police.

“On Diwali day 2 young women were assaulted n molested in Arjun Nagar but DCP (south) doesn't have time to respond to MLA's calls/SMSes... DCP(South) doesn't respond 2 MLA's SMS "Please call back, its urgent" n DP falls directly under LG with 0 accountability to AAP Govt.y?,” read a couple of tweets posted by Mr. Bharti. He also uploaded a video on his Twitter handle in which one of the alleged victims is seen claiming that she was molested and the other one is complaining that the police asked her to write the complaint with the hand, which was injured in the assault. In the process of uploading the video without blurring the faces of the victims, Mr. Bharti also made their identities public, which is in violation of the law.

The Hindu tried to contact Mr. Bharti to inquire about the allegations and the video, but he was unavailable for a comment. An SMS sent to him also remained unanswered.

The police, meanwhile, said a fight between two families in south Delhi's Green Park area resulted in cross FIRs in which one of the parties also alleged molestation. Mr. Singh acknowledged that he had missed Mr. Bharti's call as he was busy and said he had read the subsequent text message asking him to call back. He said that the MLA did not specify the matter in the message, but admitted that he himself did not make any effort to enquire about it.

Going by rules

He said it was a practice to ask for written complaint so that allegations of tutoring or not registering verbatim statements can be avoided.

On the molestation allegations by the two victims, the DCP said the two families were involved in a fight over bursting crackers. “The argument started over whether to burst crackers near a car. They started fighting with each other and later a cross-complaint was lodged at SJ Enclave police station and two FIRs were registered,” said Mr. Singh.