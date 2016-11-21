Some respite from the cold in Kashmir

The improvement in the minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir division provided slight relief to the people from the cold conditions, even as the MeT department predicted an end to the prevalent prolonged dry spell as it forecast rain or snow at isolated places in the State.

“There is possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places over the State in the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said the weather would remain mainly cloudy over the next week with rain or snow at isolated places.

The sky over Kashmir was cloudy on Sunday, even as a thick layer of fog continued to engulf the Valley.

The overcast sky lead to an improvement in the minimum temperatures at most places in the Valley.

The night temperature in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — went up from the previous night’s low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 0.9 degree Celsius, the official said.

He said the night temperature in Leh town, in the Ladakh region, increased over four degrees from minus 7.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday to register a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The official said the minimum in Qazigund — the gateway town to Kashmir Valley — was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius — slightly up from minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The hill resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to minus 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius against Saturday’s minus 0.6 degree Celsius, the official said, adding the resort was the only place in Kashmir where the night temperature decreased.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered a minimum of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town in south registered a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius. - PTI