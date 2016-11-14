Some cheer amid all the gloom

Amid the gloom following demonetisation of big currency notes, a strong spirit of “adjustment” was seen in the hinterlands of Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Even as some complain about the government’s non-preparedness, many take pride in cooperating to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Modi. “Nothing has changed for me. I don’t have regular work all year and this too shall pass,” said Chanda Devi, a daily wage labourer.

Echoing the sentiment of her fellow villagers, she said: “I don’t have enough cash anyway, but the move will help clean up the system.”

In Shahbad village, kirana store owner Kapil Dhingra is still accepting Rs. 500 notes. “I can’t send people back. They need these basics. I will get the notes changed later,” he said.

For brothers Manish and Monu, it’s celebration time. Married in a common ceremony, the colourful barat doesn’t seem to have been hurt by demonetisation.

Next to the bank, where villagers are queueing up, friends and family of the grooms dance. Mr. Dhingra knows the family.

“They had a tough time since the available cash became useless. But they managed with the help of relatives.”

Moving from the Capital to Rajasthan, the frequency of banks seem to decline, as does the length of queues. One thing, however, remains common — the cash crunch. Many banks have no money. The only bank in Shahbad ran out of cash at 3 p.m. the day before and fresh stock of money hasn’t reached yet. Mr. Dhingra has never seen the adjacent ATM working. The bank is crowded as people flock to deposit money.

In the market, many express concerns about the Rs.2,000 note: “Who will give us change? How will we transact?”

However, a vegetable seller next to the bank is more than happy to oblige them. A customer who buys vegetables for Rs.220 gives him a Rs.2,000 note. As others watch in astonishment, he pulls out 17 notes of Rs.100 as change.

In Chamroda village, Akhtar Hussain hasn’t had a great day. It’s 12.30 p.m. and waiting for six hours outside the bank, Mr. Hussain was forced to return with no money.