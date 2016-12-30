Sold off to 50-year-old, teenager rescued

Sold off to a 50-year-old man in Jind over a year ago, a 16-year-old girl has been rescued by the Assam Police. The girl, allegedly sold for Rs.90,000, gave birth to a child who did not survive.

The Assam Police suspect that three more girls from the State have been sold off to other men in Jind over the past year. The girl, who belongs to Lakhipur in Assam, had gone missing from her home last year under mysterious circumstances. Her parents had reported the matter to the local police and a case of kidnapping was registered. Since there was no lead for several months, the case was closed.

Call detail records

Probe in the case restarted in November after the matter was handed over to a new Investigating Officer. The police zeroed in on two young men from a neighbouring village based on the call detail records of the girl’s phone, which she had left behind. It was discovered that one of the boys, Joynal, was in a relationship with the girl. The police found that the girl had been sold off in Haryana. A raid was mounted at the Jind village and the girl rescued on December 20.

Sub-Inspector Yasmeen told The Hindu over telephone that the girl had eloped with Joynal last year. He took her to an unidentified place in Assam on the pretext of marrying her.

Sedated

“He offered her a paan laced with sedatives. She fell unconscious after consuming the paan. When she regained consciousness, she found herself locked in a room in Panipat. She was then sold off to Subhash, who took her to his village in Jind and married her the same day. Though she is Muslim, he renamed her Pooja and married her as per Hindu tradition. Finding no escape, she continued to live with him. One day, she managed to call up her parents and gave them the address. Probably fearing social stigma, her parents did not inform the police,” said Ms. Yasmeen.

The police said Joynal was still absconding and it is not clear how the girl reached Panipat. Subhash has been arrested by the Assam Police.