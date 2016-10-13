Delhi

Solar connections cross 200-mark

Net metering has caught the interest of Delhiites, with Reliance-owned BSES stating on Wednesday that its solar net metering connections had crossed the 200-mark. It added that it was the first discom in the country to do so.

In a statement, BSES said that a total of 206 connections — 78 domestic, 40 in educational institutions and 39 commercial — with a sanctioned load of 7 MW had been provided. The roof-top solar connections enable the consumers to get credit on their bills for the power they add to the grid.

BSES said that 40 leading schools and other educational institutes, including Vasant Valley School, Tagore International and Father Agnel School, had solar connections with a sanctioned load of 1.6 MW. Apart from the existing 7 MW sanctioned load, another 50 connections with a load of 1.5 MW are in the process of being sanctioned. BSES said that there was potential to generate 250MW to 300MW of solar power in its area.

A BSES spokesperson said that the “response to net metering had been incredibly encouraging”. “Consumers have begun to see the benefits of roof-top solar plants and how it reduces their electricity bills. These consumers save between Rs.1,000 per month to around Rs.10 lakh per month,” said the spokesperson.

