Slum children promote pollution-free Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, children of 30 slums in Berhampur of Odisha have started a special campaign to make their parents and inhabitants of their locality aware about safe and pollution-free mode of observing this festival of light.

Thirty child clubs slums have started it on Thursday and it would continue till Saturday night.

On the night of Diwali on Sunday, these children would forego crackers and set an example for the society. Young members of ‘child clubs’ in slums of Berhampur formed with support of Youth for Social Development (YSD) are continuing this awareness campaign before Diwali since 2012.

Kruti Kumari Sahu, a Class X student of Raghupati Nagar slum, who is part of this campaign since 2012, said temperament of elders has surely changed.

“They no more have complex that they cannot provide crackers for their children due to financial constraints. They now feel proud that they and their children are observing Diwali as per the real tradition,” Kruti said.

Mamali Das of Class IV from Ambapua Bauri Sahi slum seemed more knowledgeable than people many times her age.

She said she prefers to enjoy the festival with diyas, candles, rangolis along with fun and frolic.

According to her crackers are a great danger for houses in their locality as most of them are thatched or have polythene sheets as roofs.

She lamented that the well-to-do living in buildings near their slums do not realise it and put their houses in danger of fire accidents through use of crackers.

Since Thursday these children are moving around their locality and motivating other children, youths and elders not to buy crackers and burn their hard earned money.

They urge them to use the money for their family. To show that Diwali can be celebrated without crackers, these children make rangolis with diyas at various streets.

They sing, dance and play for some time and urge the elders to join them.

On Friday evening such celebrations were seen at Dhimira Bauri Sahi, Raghupati Nagar, Phulasundari Sahi, Ambapua Bauri Sahi, Lanjipali Goudabandh street, Jagabandhuhuda Sahi, Gramdevati Bauri Sahi etc.

Chandan Kumar Sahu of YSD said since 2012, cracker use in slums where ‘child clubs’ are active has gone down. “These children have reduced pollution during Diwali to some extent. We hope others will reduce their cracker use as a token of gratitude to these children,” Mr Chandan said.