Slain journalist’s wife deposes before court

The wife of slain journalist Jyotirmoy Dey on Monday deposed before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court here.

The court is conducting trial in the J. Dey murder case in which gangster Chhota Rajan is the main accused.

To a question by the defence lawyer as to whether her husband had been threatened by a police officer, Shuba Dey said an assistant commissioner of police had threatened him once when he was trying to help a fellow reporter.

Dey was on Europe tour between April 28 and May 5, 2011, and upon return, his behaviour was normal, she said.

However, on May 30, when the couple went out for dinner, he appeared a bit tense, she told the court.

On June 7, 2011, Dey had told her he was meeting a ‘contact’ Vinod Chembur, she said.

On June 11, 2011, he left home in the morning and she learnt from his friend later that he had been shot. When she reached the hospital, he had been declared dead, Shuba said.

According to CBI’s supplementary charge sheet, Rajan had the veteran crime reporter murdered because he was miffed with some articles written by Dey. - PTI

