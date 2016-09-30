Six Kashmiri students beaten up

Six students hailing from Kashmir Valley were allegedly beaten up by some fellow students in a private college in Haryana’s Jhajjar district after an altercation between the two sides.

The argument started between a student from Bihar and another from Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The student from Bihar allegedly called the student from Kashmir a “terrorist”, leading to the altercation and brawl in which more students from both sides joined in.

The institute’s director, Aman Aggarwal on Thursday said the issue stands resolved and the student who called a Kashmiri student a terrorist, and thereby sparked the ruckus, has been rusticated, along with five others.

“Six students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been rusticated,” Mr. Aggarwal said over phone.

Kalimulla, a second year B.Tech student who is from Kashmir, had told reporters in Jhajjar that he was throwing water on his friends and joking around with them when a third year BBA student from Bihar who was sitting close by, also got wet.

The situation soon took ugly turn and the student allegedly abused the Kashmiri student calling him a “terrorist”. Soon more students from Bihar and U.P. joined them and a brawl broke out between the two sides.

Seventy students from J&K are enrolled at the college.

The Kashmiri students at the college alleged that the institute’s security guard on duty also got involved and beat them up. - PTI