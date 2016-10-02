Delhi

Sisodia tells private schools to implement 7th Pay Commission

The Delhi government on Friday directed all recognised unaided schools in the Capital to implement recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and give their employees revised salaries.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia issued directions to the Directorate of Education (DoE) in this regard.

Mr. Sisodia said the Delhi government has implemented the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016.

“The same needs to be implemented by all recognised unaided schools in Delhi. The DoE may issue necessary orders in this regard under relevant provisions of Delhi School Education Act and Rules immediately,” Mr. Sisodia said in the official order.

The Delhi government had last month notified implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, which provides 2.5 time-hike in basic salaries and pensions of its employees and pensioners. — PTI

