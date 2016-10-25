Delhi

Sisodia raids east Delhi liquor shops with Excise officials

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with officials of the Excise Department, raided four liquor shops in Phase 2 of Mayur Vihar on Monday evening and suspended the licence of one.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s move came after some local residents complained about the liquor shops violating excise rules.

Violating rules

“During the raid, it was found that out of four shops, two were being run on one licence, which is against the rules.

The Deputy Chief Minister has ordered for suspension of the licence. The Excise Department has also sealed the illegal liquor shop,” said a government official.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who heads the Excise Department, said he had received complaints from the locals about people consuming liquor in the open near these shops, besides Haryana-made liquor being served here.

Mr. Sisodia said strict action will be taken against the violator.

— PTI

