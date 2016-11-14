Sisodia meets Chandni Chowk traders

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited Chandni Chowk to listen to the problems of the traders in the wake of demonetisation of high-value currency notes by the Centre.
The traders told him that the lack of cash has hit their businesses and they were facing “severe problems” in meeting their daily expenses. “Neither do we have cash nor do the customers. We are facing a livelihood crisis,” Kishan Kumar, a street vendor, told Mr. Sisodia as he stopped by his stall.
No business
“There is no work. Most of the customers do not have the new bank notes. They are still coming with the old notes. Rumours too are affecting business,” Ajay Babu Saxena, a shop owner, told Sisodia.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the move to demonetise high-value currency notes will put an end to black money. Do these traders have black money? They do not even have money to pay the school fees of their children or salaries to their staff,” Mr. Sisodia told reporters.
The traders also expressed concern over rumours of VAT raids by the Delhi Trade Department. Mr. Sisodia assured them that no such raid will be conducted. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor