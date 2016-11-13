Sisodia meets Chandni Chowk traders

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited Chandni Chowk to listen to the problems of the traders in the wake of demonetisation of high-value currency notes by the Centre.

The traders told him that the lack of cash has hit their businesses and they were facing “severe problems” in meeting their daily expenses. “Neither do we have cash nor do the customers. We are facing a livelihood crisis,” Kishan Kumar, a street vendor, told Mr. Sisodia as he stopped by his stall.

No business

“There is no work. Most of the customers do not have the new bank notes. They are still coming with the old notes. Rumours too are affecting business,” Ajay Babu Saxena, a shop owner, told Sisodia.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the move to demonetise high-value currency notes will put an end to black money. Do these traders have black money? They do not even have money to pay the school fees of their children or salaries to their staff,” Mr. Sisodia told reporters.

The traders also expressed concern over rumours of VAT raids by the Delhi Trade Department. Mr. Sisodia assured them that no such raid will be conducted. — PTI