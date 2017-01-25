Sisodia inaugurates model school

: A day after the Delhi High Court asked the State government to improve the infrastructure of their own schools instead of trying to control private schools, Education Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a revamped Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalay on Rouse Avenue.

The school, which is equipped with six smart classrooms, a state-of-the-art air-conditioned auditorium, a gym, new labs, and resource facilities, took a year to be revamped. The school is one of the “model schools” being developed by the government so that the infrastructure can match that of a private school.

Schools to be revamped

Mr. Sisodia said plans were afoot to revamp 1,000 more schools across the city in the next two years. He charted the difficulties faced during renovation as construction has to be done after school hours.

Speaking about the maintenance of the school, Mr. Sisodia said, “It is for the first time that the government is appointing an estate manager for the upkeep of the school. It will be his responsibility to maintain all school facilities, and the School Management Committee of every school can hire and terminate the estate manager as and when needed.”

Students encouraged

The Minister told students that they must treat the school like their home and that they must study hard.

“Buildings do not make schools, it is the students and teachers that do,” he said.