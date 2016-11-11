Sikh body urges separatists to cancel Nov 14 protest

A Sikh organisation on Thursday appealed to the separatist leaders in Kashmir to withdraw the ‘Lal Chowk chalo’ call for November 14 as it coincides with Gurpurab, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“I on behalf of Sikh community appeal to separatist leaders to withdraw the Lal Chowk chalo call keeping in view Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday on November 14,” All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement here.

Separatists, who are spearheading the ongoing agitation in Kashmir for the past four months, have called for a march to Lal Chowk on Monday to press for resolution of Kashmir issue.

Mr Raina said the authorities are likely to impose restrictions on movement of people on November 14 in view of the call for march to Lal Chowk which will prevent the Sikh community from visiting the Gurudwaras.

“The forces won’t allow us (Sikh Community) to throng Gurudwaras amid restrictions. Thus, we appeal resistance leadership to withdraw the protest programme on that day,” he added.

The Sikhs have been following the protest calendar of the separatists till now as any other Kashmiri.

“But this time we are sharing our concern in respect of our religious function to celebrate Gurpurab,” he said. - PTI