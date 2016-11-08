Showing the way ahead

Even as waste management emerges as a major problem in rapidly urbanising cities like Gurugram, people like Sunil Pachar, an IT professional, have been showing the way forward by managing their waste on their own.

‘Home composting’

A resident of Vipal Greens on Sohna Road, Mr. Pachar has been practising ‘home composting’ for the past three years and has not thrown any bio-waste out of the house.

The waste that he cannot manage himself is handed over for responsible recycling.

Mr. Pachar, told The Hindu that he got to know about home composting through one of his friends on Facebook.

“On my subsequent Mumbai trip I went to meet retired microbiologist Jayant Joshi who had developed an easy home composting solution. He assisted me in starting it at home in Gurugram. Since then the time I started I have studied solid waste management and do whatever I can to avoid waste generation,” said Mr. Pachar, a resident of Gurugram for the past eight years.

Resistance

At first he faced some resistance from his family, but they soon saw the advantages.

“Initially everybody in my family was apprehensive as most of us are conditioned to generate and throw waste. But gradually everybody realised not throwing waste was good for nature. Everybody in my house is very supportive now,” said Mr. Pachar.

Once he got his family on board, Mr. Pachar decided to spread the message and now holds free awareness sessions where he teaches people the art of managing their waste at home, school or company.

“In the last two years, I have convinced at least 100-odd people to start home composting,” he said, adding that it was not fair to single out Gurugram for poor handling of its waste as the strategy across India is to dump it in landfills.

Mr. Pachar said that there was a need for a fresh look and it would be ideal if people handled their waste on their own. “There should be a national slogan around the theme ‘My waste is my responsibility’ so that people become conscious to cut down their waste or recycle it. The current mechanism of municipalities to pay vendors to transport the waste to landfills and then pay them per tonne is flawed because there is no financial incentive for vendors to carry less waste. For them, the more the waste, the more the money and thus nobody would emphasise on segregation of waste,” said Mr. Pachar.

Waste handling

He added that the policy should be inversed wherein the consumer or contractor should be incentivised if less waste was generated.

“Just like we pay for our utilities like electricity or water on per unit consumption, there should be similar concept for waste handling wherein each household should be liable to pay for the per kg of waste they generate. If that can be implemented then we shall see immediate results,” said Mr. Pachar.