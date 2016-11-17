Shopaholics forced to go cold turkey

Neha, a home-maker, has been a shopaholic since her college days.

“Even if I am accompanying a friend to a mall, I end up buying something from every store we enter. People tell me I need help. I spend because there is no one to ask for a balance sheet. I have money to spend and my husband pays my credit card bills,” says Neha.

It seemed that Neha would never have to deal with her ‘addiction’.

But then came Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes would no longer be legal tender.

The announcement on November 8 did what no friend or relative could do.

It stopped Neha from shopping — at least for now.

“I have not shopped at all and I am feeling better. I have realised I can breathe without shopping and I am giving more time to my daughter at home and the money is saved,” says Neha.

Cutting down

Ishita Aggarwal, a fashion marketing consultant lives in Defence Colony.

Demonetisation has put a check on her habit of taking a cab for even the shortest possible distance to the local market or trying out the latest junk food.

“I used to spend Rs. 1,000 everyday. Now I have cut the cabs, coffees etc., But once money flows in the market, I will be back to my routine,” says Ishita, who is at present spending the “shagun” an uncle gave her in Rs.100 notes.

Ruby Bhatia, a stylist has cut down on her unnecessary indulgence also but says: “Being a stylist, I am always attracted to pretty and glamorous things and now buying that has become difficult... but in the long run, it is good for our country.”

