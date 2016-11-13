Sheila Dikshit's son in law arrested

The son in law of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been arrested for allegedly subjecting his wife to domestic violence.
The accused Imran and Ms. Dikshit 's daughter Latika had been living separately. The couple has two children. He has been booked under the Domestic Violence Act after the victim filed a complaint at the Barakhamba Police station and a case under relevant provisions of Domestic Violence Act was registered.
The arrest was made two days ago when a Delhi Police team visited Bengaluru and arrested Mr. Imran from there, said a senior Delhi Police officer.
Imran had separated from Dikshit's daughter, ten months back.
