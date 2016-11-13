Sheila Dikshit’s son-in-law arrested

The son-in-law of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating property belonging to his wife, stealing from her and committing adultery.

The victim, Ms. Dikshit’s daughter Latika, has also accused her estranged husband, Syed Mohammad Imran, of subjecting her to violence, almost choking her to death on one occasion.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, a senior Delhi police official said Mr. Imran was arrested from Bengaluru two days ago. In her complaint, Ms. Latika also named a woman relative of hers, who has been booked in the case as a co-accused.

Mr. Imran and Ms. Latika got married in 1996. They have been living separately for the past few months. In her purported statement to the police, the victim has claimed that Mr. Imran's behaviour towards her changed since her mother lost the elections.

He turned “aggressive and rude,” she said.

She further said the two accused had been in an illicit relationship for two years. Some of the belongings kept in her Hailey Road house had gone missing and whenever she asked her husband about them, he gave evasive replies. She said he also took jewellery and other expensive items from the house.

One of the alleged “stolen” articles were papers pertaining to a Nainital land she owns. The victim said Mr. Imran took away the papers despite having been told not to do so.

This happened in May and, in the following month, the victim approached the police with her complaint which enlists the articles missing, and documents the alleged violence she was subjected to. The victim claimed that not only was Mr. Imran defiant but also threatened to spread rumours about her brother and mother, both politicians, to ruin their public lives.

A case under Sections 403 (Dishonest misappropriation of property), 497 (adultery), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), 201 (Destruction of Evidence), and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and 66 of the IT Act was registered at the Barakhamba Police Station.

When The Hindu called up Ms. Dikshit for a reaction, she declined to comment.

“Delhi Police has shared the information. They should know best about the case,” she said.

The Delhi police team, which was tracking Mr. Imran for several days, traced him to Ulsoor on Friday, where he was staying in a rented house.

(With inputs from Bengaluru)