Sharmila takes lessons from CM

Manipuri activist Irom Sharmila on Monday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “learn about the political tactics”.

Ms. Sharmila on Friday had announced that she will float her own political party ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections slated in March 2017 and stand against the Congress leadership in her home State.

Mr. Kejriwal has committed “all kind of support” to Ms. Sharmila.

"Met Irom Sharmila. I salute her courage and struggle. My best wishes and full support in her political endeavours [sic]," Mr. Kejriwal said in his tweets after their meeting at the Delhi secretariat.