Seven in Sainik Farms illegal casino case get bail

A city court on Monday granted bail to seven persons arrested in connection with an illegal casino that was busted in south Delhi’s Sainik Farms on Sunday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sonu Agnihotri enlarged on bail seven men, arrested for alleged offences under the Delhi Excise and Delhi Gambling Acts. The accused were produced before the court by the police, which had sought judicial custody. The police had arrested 36 people, including four women, of which 29 managed to secure bail on Sunday itself from the police station as their offence was bailable.

A joint Neb Sarai and Malviya Nagar police team had raided J-255 at Sainik Farms in the early hours of Sunday following a tip-off. Almost two dozen people were found playing in the casino premises.

“We have seized 11 luxury vehicles, 23 bottles of foreign-made liquor and gambling chips worth Rs.1.36 crore, besides 250 packets of playing cards and other tools used in a casino,” the police had said.

Each player had to spend a minimum of Rs.5 lakh for entry into the casino and each chip was worth Rs.1 lakh, the police added. Many of those arrested belong to reputed business families in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Delhi. The police said more people, including the owner of the premises, are likely to be arrested and that steps will be taken to to seal the property under the provisions of Delhi Gambling Act. — PTI