Senior Army doctor kills self in Mathura

An Army doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison in Radha Dham colony here due to a failed love affair, the police said on Sunday.

Lt Colonel Dr T.V. Jaghav was suffering from depression as a result of a one-sided love affair with a nurse of a hospital where he was posted, SP City Ashok Kumar said. Father of two, Lt Col Jaghav on Saturday drove the nurse at a remote place on pretext of some important work and tried to have sex with her. When she outrightly rejected it, the officer got infuriated. He returned home and committed suicide, the nurse alleged in her FIR.-PTI