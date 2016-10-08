Sedition complaint against Parrikar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday filed a ‘sedition’ complaint against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and BJP spokesperson G. V. L. Narsimharao for their comments on the armed forces.
‘Maligning Army’
In a letter to the IP Estate Police Station, AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey alleged that the comments made by the BJP leaders were not only ‘contemptuous’, but a deliberate attempt to bring disaffection towards the armed forces. “BJP leaders have tried to malign the Indian Army,” Mr Pandey said.
On Thursday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference had said that the AAP will file a complaint after Mr. Parrikar had said that Indian troops were like Hanuman, who did not quite know their prowess before the surgical strikes. The Minister had made the comment on October 1 at an event in Dehradun,
