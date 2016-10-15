Second edition of mega PTM today

The second edition of the mega parent teacher meeting (PTM), an initiative by the Delhi government under it Chunauti- 2018 scheme to reform the state of school-level education, will be held on Saturday.

Besides report cards, teachers will individually discuss each student’s progress as well as show the parents the child’s answersheet during the meet.

The initiative was started to enhance parent-teacher engagement in order to involve parents more directly in their child’s education. The first edition, held on July 30, saw participation by nearly 70 per cent of the parents. To continue the dialogue, a detailed report card of the students’ performance in the recently-concluded Summative Assessment-I will be shared and discussed.

Teachers have been directed to use “positive” terminology while giving feedback to the parents. The first PTM was criticised after a student allegedly committed suicide following bad feedback. A circular issued to schools by the Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked teachers to use phrases like “can perform better” and “has the potential to achieve more” to encourage parents to involve themselves more in the education of their children.

Like last time, children made cards inviting their parents to the school. On their part, schools contacted the parents individually. The government had on Friday said it has been focusing on transforming government schools in Delhi to ensure affordable quality education for all and that the ‘Every Child Can Read’ campaign has been running since the beginning of the month to ensure all children are able to read grade-level textbooks. Through this PTM, parents will also be told about the programme and be encouraged to support children at home. For morning shift schools, the PTM will be held between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. In the case of evening shift schools, it will be held between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.