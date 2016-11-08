Schools doing politics over order to shut them: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused some schools of ‘doing politics’ over the Delhi government’s order to shut them for three days in the wake of alarming levels of pollution and said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health of children.

“Some schools are doing politics over the order. Private schools are directed to follow it and not play with the health of children,” Mr. Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

While a few private schools welcomed the move, there were a few who raised concerns.

“The government cannot order shutting of schools like this. Health is important but we need to focus on finishing our syllabus also. Our schools will remain open,” said R. C. Jain, head of Delhi State Public Schools’ Management Association.

— PTI