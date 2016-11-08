Delhi

Schools doing politics over order to shut them: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused some schools of ‘doing politics’ over the Delhi government’s order to shut them for three days in the wake of alarming levels of pollution and said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health of children.

“Some schools are doing politics over the order. Private schools are directed to follow it and not play with the health of children,” Mr. Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

While a few private schools welcomed the move, there were a few who raised concerns.

“The government cannot order shutting of schools like this. Health is important but we need to focus on finishing our syllabus also. Our schools will remain open,” said R. C. Jain, head of Delhi State Public Schools’ Management Association.

— PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:37:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Schools-doing-politics-over-order-to-shut-them-Sisodia/article16439689.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY