Schoolboy killed, six hurt in accident

A six-year-old student of a private school was killed and six sustained injuries when a speeding car hit their school van in Greater Faridabad here on Friday.

Deceased donates eyes

The parents of the deceased, Saksham, donated his eyes.

“Saksham’s father Rakesh, who works in a private company, said he wanted his son to see the world and decided to donate his eyes. He wanted to donate his body as well, but it could not happen as more than six hours had lapsed since his death. It was a brave decision,” said Sub-Inspector Basant Kumar, in-charge of the Kherki Pul police post.

The van was on its way to school carrying the students when a speeding Swift Dzire hit it at Budhana Chowk around 8 a.m. The van overturned with the impact of the collision causing injuries to the students. Saksham, a Class I student, died at the spot. His elder brother, a Class V student, also sustained injuries in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the school van overturned three times before coming to rest on its roof. Several people rushed to the spot on hearing the noise of collision and took the injured students out from under the school van.