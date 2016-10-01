School files complaint against girl’s family

A leading school here, whose nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a housekeeping staff earlier this week, has lodged a complaint with the police accusing the girl’s family of seeking money for out-of-court settlement in the matter.

“A day after the alleged incident, a representative of the girl’s family met the school authorities in a hotel in Sector 29, and demanded a huge sum of money for out-of-court settlement in the matter. It was not acceptable to us. We have lodged a complaint with the police in this connection, and also furnished proof in the form of an audio recording,” the school’s spokesperson told The Hindu .

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan confirmed to The Hindu that the complaint had been received. “The matter is under investigation. We are yet to register an FIR,” said Mr. Saharan.

The girl’s family could not be contacted despite several attempts. The three-year-old girl had gone to a washroom on the school premises on September 26 when the accused, Yogesh, allegedly assaulted her. He had also threatened her not to disclose about the incident to anyone.

However, when the girl confided in her mother about her ordeal, a complaint was lodged at the Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday. The 32-year-old accused, a native of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday. The school authorities claimed that they co-operated in the matter after the girl’s parents came to them. “We co-handed over the accused to the police. Also, we have furnished the closed-circuit television camera footage to the police,” said the spokesperson.

He added that the accused was hired recently through a third party and the contract of the housekeeping firm was terminated after the incident came to light. “Besides, we have decided to hire only female housekeeping staff in future,” he said.

‘Install CCTV cameras’

The incident, which comes close on the heels of a case of sexual assault on a nursery student in another private school in August, caused outrage among parents, who took to social media to express their anger. They demanded that CCTV cameras be installed in schools, only female support staff be hired, and porn be banned in the country to prevent such incidents.

“It should be made compulsory for schools to employ only female support staff. Men should be hired as security guards only,” said Manjusha Prajapati, a parent.