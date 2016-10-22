Delhi

Salwinder booked in another sexual harassment case

The Punjab Police has booked former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh, who was in the news for his “questionable” claims during the Pathankot terror attack in January, in yet another “sexual harassment” case.

He had already been booked in another case of graft and sexual harassment.

At least six women police constables had lodged a complaint with the Punjab DGP last year alleging that Salwinder had “sexually harassed” them.

A probe was conducted by I-G Gurpreet Kaur Deo and the former Gurdaspur SP was found guilty, police said.

The case against Salwinder was registered after Pathankot SP (Headquarters) Gurleen Singh Khurana conducted a probe into the allegations and found him guilty as well. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 9:07:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Salwinder-booked-in-another-sexual-harassment-case/article16078368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY