Salwinder booked in another sexual harassment case

The Punjab Police has booked former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh, who was in the news for his “questionable” claims during the Pathankot terror attack in January, in yet another “sexual harassment” case.

He had already been booked in another case of graft and sexual harassment.

At least six women police constables had lodged a complaint with the Punjab DGP last year alleging that Salwinder had “sexually harassed” them.

A probe was conducted by I-G Gurpreet Kaur Deo and the former Gurdaspur SP was found guilty, police said.

The case against Salwinder was registered after Pathankot SP (Headquarters) Gurleen Singh Khurana conducted a probe into the allegations and found him guilty as well. - PTI