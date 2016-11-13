Salt available a day after panic buying

A day after a frenzied evening of rumours and panic buying, sale of salt across the Capital came back to normal on Saturday.

With rumours about an impending shortage on Friday, many markets saw customers stocking up on salt. However, by Saturday morning the demand seemed to have normalised, with people realising that it was just a rumour.

In neighbouring Noida, some shopkeepers stopped selling salt for a few hours on Friday. Manphool, who works as a shop assistant at a grocery store in Noida’s Sector 40, said that while other shops refused to sell salt on Friday night, there was no shortage. “We usually sell under 25kg of salt per day, but we sold over 300kg in just a few hours on Friday. We didn’t increase rates, but customers told us that others were charging Rs.200 per kg,” he said.

He added that the sales returned to usual on Saturday. Ajay Kumar Kaushik, a resident of Sector 50, said he had bought the usual groceries, with the usual 1kg of salt. “The shortage was a fabrication,” said Mr. Kaushik.

At a Kendriya Bhandar outlet in Delhi’s Pandara Road area, the staff took precautions nonetheless. A customer, Mary, who works as a domestic help, said she stood in line for over two hours to be able to buy provisions.

“There was no problem in buying salt or any other item from Kendriya Bhandar in the morning, but later in the day they started rationing. After the rumours, they allowed each family two packs of salt,” she said.

No shortage, says govt

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday assured the city that there was no shortage. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain later held an emergency meeting with officials in-charge.

Inspections were carried out to check if shops were selling salt and milk at higher rates, but no such incidents were found, said the government. A helpline number, 011-23370841, was launched for any complaints of over-charging.

The police also urged people to remain calm. Due to the crowd outside banks and ATMs in Chandni Chowk, a rumour spread about a stampede and people being injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Madhur Verma clarified that this was a rumour, and said that the police would take cognisance of all social media accounts that were spreading rumours as it was an offence under the Indian Penal Code.