Sacked Delhi Minister seeks bail in rape case

: Sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar on Tuesday moved a court here seeking bail in a sexual assault case.

The application, filed through advocate Nitin Ahlawat, is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry on Wednesday.

In the application, the former Minister submitted he had been behind bars for more than two months, and as the probe into the allegations had been completed, no purpose would be served to keep him in jail further.

Allaying the apprehension of tampering with evidence, counsel for the accused said as the foundation of the case was a CD, there was no possibility of it being interfered with if his client was released on bail.

Also, the conduct of Mr. Kumar had been unquestionable as he had surrendered before the Delhi Police immediately after the lodging of the case, Mr. Ahlawat said in the application.

‘Victim sedated, raped’

The police had arrested the former Minister on September 3 after a woman complained that she had been sedated and raped by him when she sought his help for getting a ration card last year. Mr. Kumar allegedly called her to a room and offered her soft drinks laced with sedative, and then he took “advantage” of her and recorded the act, the complaint said.

Claiming that she was the woman in the video, the complainant said she was unaware that the act was being recorded.

Based on the woman’s statement, the police had lodged a case of rape, causing hurt with poison to commit an offence and transmitting obscene material against Mr. Kumar.

The video, and a set of photographs in which the former Minister was seen with another woman, had resulted in his immediate sacking by the AAP.