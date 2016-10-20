Delhi

SP leader booked for allegedly molesting school teacher

A Samajwadi Party leader allegedly molested a teacher at his school, following which a case has been registered against him and his brother, police said.



SP candidate from

Murad Nagar

Dishant Tyagi, the party’s candidate from Murad Nagar for the Assembly polls next year, runs a school in Morta village.

A teacher of the school alleged that Tyagi called her in his office and sent his gunner and security officer out, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastav.

The complainant alleged that he offered to bear her family expenses.

When she spurned his proposal, Tyagi grabbed her from waist.

The SP leader also threatened the teacher of dire consequences is she told about the incident to anybody.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered against him and his brother, police said. - PTI

