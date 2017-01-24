Delhi

SDMC to buy 30 mini road vacuum cleaners

To improve sanitation and reduce dust pollution, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be procuring 30 mini road sweeping-cum-vacuuming machines.

SDMC Mayor Shyam Sharma said on Monday that ₹4.67 crore had been sanctioned for the purchase of the machines.

The machines will sweep all roads that are less than 60 feet in width, as those are the roads under the SDMC’s jurisdiction. The Mayor said that the machines will minimise the need for manual sweeping and will also pick up garbage on the roads.

