SDMC set to offer middle school education

Municipal primary schools in south Delhi may be expanded to include upto Class VIII, with the local civic body planning on providing middle school education.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which has 578 primary schools, will convert some of its existing schools to middle schools. As of now, SDMC schools have students from Classes I to V, as municipal corporations are responsible for primary education.

Speaking at the SDMC’s Children’s Day event on Monday, Delhi BJP president and Malviya Nagar councillor Satish Upadhyay said the corporation’s schools were “competent enough” to offer middle school education. He said the SDMC could start with a few schools by asking the Centre and the Delhi government for approval.

He added that the SDMC had been able to improve the quality of education offered in its schools and had even started “smart” classrooms. About 95 per cent of SDMC schools operate out of permanent or pucca buildings, said Mr. Upadhyay, adding that everything — from CCTV cameras meant for the security of students to exchange programmes meant for their growth — was in place.

According to Education Department sources, the proposal to set up middle schools is likely to be a part of the corporation’s budget for 2017-2018. The Opposition Congress, however, struck a more cautious tone. “It is a welcome step, but as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, only primary education is the SDMC’s responsibility,” said Leader of Opposition Farhad Suri.

He added that the SDMC should work on improving the quality of education imparted in its primary schools, especially since enrolment has been falling over the past few years.

The number of students enrolled in SDMC schools fell from 3.40 lakh in 2012-2013 to 2.94 lakh in 2015-2016, forcing the corporation to undertake an extensive enrolment drive this summer.